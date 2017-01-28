NYSC to establish skills acquisition centres in all geo-political zones – DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it would establish skills acquisition centres in all six Geo-political zones of the country.

NYSC Director General, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazure said the centres will be used to train corps members in different trades.

- Advertisement -

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry would help establish the centres.

“The idea behind the establishment of the centres is to give all corps members the training to become self reliant after their service year,” he said.

He advised corps members to concentrate during training on entrepreneurship and skills acquisition in their various camps.

“The NYSC wants you to start your own businesses or trades immediately after service year instead of waiting for the jobs that will take years to get.

“We don’t want our ex-corps members to be roaming the streets of Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Enugu and Port Harcourt looking for white collar jobs.

“The truth of the matter is that the white collar jobs are in short supply and only lucky ones among you will get the jobs,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

NYSC members to be added to NHIS

Where is Ibrahim Salisu Buhari?

NYSC mandates prospective corps members to submit medical report

Still on the Matter: It’s too early to be silent about #NYSCAbuse

#NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’

Lekan Olanrewaju: Nigerian doctors are pretty awesome [NEW VOICES]

Timeline: This is a full list of scandals since Buhari became president

YNaija Analysis: Like Jonathan, Buhari has become a very dangerous president

Corps member slumps at Osun NYSC camp

Loading...