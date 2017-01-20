NYSC members to be added to NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said it would include National Youth Service Corps members in its scheme for easy access to health care.

NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Bose Aderibigbe in a statement on Friday said Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, disclosed this when he visited NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure.

According to the statement, the decision was in compliance with a Presidential directive to NHIS authorities.

He said NHIS staff will visit orientation camps to capture biometric data of corps members.

“As the corps members get posted to places of primary assignment, the NHIS would assign each of them to a hospital where they will be getting treatment in the event of illness.

“We have made a proposal to the government to enable it make direct payment to hospitals that will render healthcare services to corps members instead of doing so through Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs).

“This will avoid hitches often occasioned by the failure of some HMOs to make appropriate payments to hospitals,” Yusuf was quoted as saying.

It stated that the Executive Secretary also announced plans to deploy corps members posted to the NHIS for primary assignment to its desk offices that would be established in all hospitals nationwide.⁠⁠⁠⁠

