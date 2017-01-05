Oba Adeoye withdraws fraud case against Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye has withdrawn the case he instituted against the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Punch reports.

Oba Adeoye has dragged the Oluwo to the Magistrate Court, alleging that he was deported from Canada over fraud.

The Oba confirmed the withdrawal of the case.

The monarch said he decided to withdraw, the case following several appeals from prominent persons from within and outside the state.

He said, “It is true that I have withdrawn the case. I had to do that to honour prominent personalities, who have been begging me to do so. The governor also intervened and some notable people in the country.

“These are the people, who God has given this country to and it will look as if I have an ulterior motive if I insist on going ahead with the case.”

Governor of the State, Rauf Aregbesola had appealed to the Oba to withdraw the case.

The case is expected to be struck out tomorrow being the next adjourned date.

