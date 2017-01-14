Obama advises Trump in his last network interview

Outgoing U.S President Barack Obama has given some advice to President-elect, Donald Trump as he prepares to hand over next Friday.

In an interview with CBS News’ Steve Kroft for “60 Minutes” broadcasted on Friday, Obama gave some advice to his successor.

“One thing I’ve said to him directly, and I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions, don’t get eroded, because there’s a reason they’re in place,” Obama said.

Obama cautioned Trump not to run an “improvisational presidency” just like he ran an “improvisational campaign”.

“I think everybody has to acknowledge, don’t underestimate the guy, because he’s going to be 45th president of the United States in about two weeks,” Obama said.

The interview would be Obama’s last network interview before he leaves office on Jan. 20, after a two-term as president.

