Obama is an APC member in diaspora – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said President Muhammadu Buhari was not extended an invitation to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump because his adminstration will not enjoy support from the new U.S government.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, Fayose said Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom was an attempt to cover the shame.

Fayose said, “There is no doubt that Buhari is not in the good books of the incoming US government.”

He said, “With Obama’s role in the emergence of President Buhari, it can be said that he (Obama) is a member of the APC in the diaspora.”

Fayose continued; “There is more to it that in an important event like the inauguration of a new US President, our president will be missing in action.”

“No doubt, something is fundamentally wrong because if there is hope of a future relationship between President Buhari and the new US President, they would have been celebrating his inauguration and would not have allowed Nigerians to hear any other news apart from Buhari going to America.

“Obviously, Buhari’s junketing to US that gulped $1 million per trip, has come to an inglorious end,” he said.

Comments