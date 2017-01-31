Obama backs protests against Trump’s immigration ban

Former US President Barack Obama has backed protests by Americans over President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on 7 predominantly-Muslim countries.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Kevin Lewis on Monday, Obama said Trump’s immigration policy was discriminatory.

“The (former) President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” CNN quoted Lewis as saying.

Lewis said Obama was happy with Americans who have assembled to have their voices heard and exercise their constitutional rights.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” Lewis said.

Trump had banned citizens and refugees of 7 Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days.

The countries included Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

