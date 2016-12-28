Obama beats Trump to 1st place in Gallup’s ‘most admired’ poll

Outgoing President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has emerged as the ‘most admired’ man in the country.

Obama who garnered 22 percent of the votes from respondents, defeated President-elect, Donald Trump who polled 15 percent.

Hillary Clinton, was named the most admired woman for the 15th year in a row, and came third overall with 12 percent voting in her favour.

It will be recalled that Trump, who won the electoral college vote in November’s election, lost the popular vote to Clinton.

Though Trump was named TIME Magazine Person of the Year, he was beaten again in the popular vote by Clinton.

