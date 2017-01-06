Obama breaks down in tears, recounts “worst day as President”

Outgoing US President, Barack Obama broke down in tears while recounting one of his worst days as President.

In an interview, Obama said one of his worst days was when he met with the parents of victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

“I still consider the day I traveled up to Newtown to meet with parents and address that community as the toughest day of my presidency.

“It’s the only time I ever saw Secret Service cry at an event. So it was brutal.” Obama said in an interview which will be aired on January 15.

Obama cried while delivering a statement the day of the massacre, at an interfaith vigil in Newtown.

“Every time I think about those kids, it makes me mad,” Obama said

“It wasn’t just the parents. You had siblings, you know — 10-year-olds, 8-year-olds, 3-year-olds who in some cases didn’t even understand that their brother or sister weren’t going to be coming home.”

