Obama goes on vacation after Trump’s inauguration

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama has gone on a “quick vacation” with his wife following the end of his tenure on Friday.

Obama, who served occupied the Oval Office for eight years as the 44th president of the U.S. stated this on Friday via his personal Twitter account, @BarackObama.

Obama wrote, “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.

“In the meantime, I want to hear what you’re thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here: Obama.org

