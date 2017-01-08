Obama holds farewell party, hosts celebrities (PHOTOS)

Outgoing President of the United States, Barack Obama hosted some American celebrities at the White House for his farewell party.

Stars in attendance reportedly partied till 4 am in the morning.

Some of the celebrities in attendance were Rapper Wale, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Others were Meryl Streep, Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder.

Rapper Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce were also at the party.

Actor Terrence J, film producer Will Packer, singer Jordin Sparks, TV personality La La Anthony, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, and Oprah Winfrey were in attendance.

See photos;

