Obama would have jailed Snoop Dogg | Trump reacts to Snoop’s video where he was shot at

by Dolapo Adelana

US president Donald Trump has reacted to the music video by rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the video, the rapper had but a gun at a Trump lookalike and pulled the trigger.

Reacting to the video on Wednesday via his Twitter account, Trump insinuated that had Snoop done that to former president Barack Obama, he will be sent to jail.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” he tweeted.

