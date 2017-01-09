Obama offered job at Spotify

Barely 11 days left before the expiration of his tenure as U.S. president, Barack Obama seems set for a new role in New York.

Spotify, the world’s leading streaming platform on Monday advertised an opening for “President of playlists”.

In a tweet, founder and CEO of the company, Daniel Ek made the offer to Obama.

He wrote, “Hey Barack Obama, I heard you were interested in a rolexat Spotify. Have you seen this one?” as he posted a link to the offer.

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

The opening requires someone who has at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation; one who has good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians.

As part of the requirement, the company asked, “Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We’d love to hear about it!”

The opening also requires “someone with good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

