Obama’s inflammatory statements not allowing smooth transition – Trump

President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump has accused outgoing President, Barack Obama of hampering a smooth transition, come January 20, 2017.

Trump, who stated this on Wednesday via his Twitter account said Obama was making inflammatory statements and causing roadblocks.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!” Trump tweeted.

