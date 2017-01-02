Obasanjo is an enemy of Ndigbo – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned Igbo to stay away from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu on Monday, the group said the recent romance by Obasanjo with Igbo leaders was suspicious.

MASSOB warned Igbo politicians to be careful of their relationship with the former President.

The statement read in part, “His current political antics, romance and friendship in Igbo land is suspect and dangerous to the political survival of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“During his eight year tenure as Nigeria President, he consciously and wilfully created political problems for Ndigbo.

“He initiated several political frustration against Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo statesduring the tenure of Orji Uzor Kalu, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chimaraoke Nnamani.

“Obasanjo denied Igbo land infrastructural development, he politically witch haunted our people. He also mesmerised Ndigbo by changing Igbo senators five times in office of Senate president.

“Today Igbo governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States are celebrating him by inviting him to commissioned projects in their respective states.

The group alleged that Obasanjo was working secretly through “some disgruntled Igbo politicians to destabilise the developing cohesion among Igbo leaders”.

Comments

- Advertisement -