Obiano would have done better as a militant – Okorocha

Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha and his Anambra counterpart, Willie Obiano have continued their war of words as Okorocha on Tuesday said Obiano has taken Anambra backwards.

Okorocha was responding to a statement by the Anambra state governor where he said the Imo governor was a good example of bad leadership.

In a statement signed by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor said Obiano has made the All Progressives Grand Alliance an ineffective party since he became governor.

He added that Obiano would have done better as a militant than a governor.

The statement reads in part, “Leadership is all about ideas and service. Luckily enough, Obiano has been governor for almost four years while Okorocha has also been governor for five years now. Let Obiano publish his achievements in Anambra State even with high IGR, and let Governor Okorocha also publish his achievements in Imo. Then, we take off from there”.

“As governor, Okorocha came up with ideas and popular Policies like free education at all levels which has been working well in Imo, Community Government Councils (CGC), Urban renewal programme, Ikuola Nkwu, Imo Air, massive road networks, building of Universities, infrastructural revolution, and so many others, let Governor Obiano mention at least one programme his government in Anambra State is known for, almost four years as governor”.

“We may at this point, Challenge Journalists from the South-East to embark on project tours of Imo and Anambra States and make their findings known to the public. Obiano no doubt, has taken Anambra State several kilometers backward, while in Imo, Okorocha has raised the bar of leadership or governance. To say the least, Comparing Okorocha with Obiano is like Comparing Messi of Barcelona FC with the left wing player of Mberi Secondary in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State”.

