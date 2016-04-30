‘We received N2.5m from Nigerians for #OccupyNASS’ – CUPS

The Citizens United for Peace and Stability, has revealed that it received N2, 585,531 from ‘patriotic Nigerians’ to fund the #OccupyNASS movement.

The 3-day protest of #OccupyNASS at the National Assembly was called off on Friday, April 29.

Some of the demands made by CUPS while the protest lasted, were; the immediate resignation of the embattled Senate President Bukola Saraki; a return of the 108 SUVs bought by the Senate for lawmakers; the immediate passage of the petroleum industry bill and a reversal of all constituency projects proposed in the budget.

Following questions surrounding the group’s funding, Idris Ahmed, the president and founder of CUPS has promised to make public details of funds contributed by Nigerians for the protest.

He informed Premium Times on Saturday, April 30, that the full details of expenditure would also be made public.

“We can categorically announce that the movement received a total sum of N2, 585,531 from patriotic Nigerians at home and in diaspora.”

“Our chartered accountant will shortly publish a full account of the donations received and how the money is spent.”

“This donation is one of the most valuable that a Nigerian can ever give. It has made a significant impact on the success of the event.”