It’s official! Hillary Clinton is the queen of troll

Presidential candidate in the US elections in November, Hillary Clinton has not been particularly vocal since the Trump administration took over the White House. But with one occasional tweet after the other, she has made the loudest noise leaving everyone who can’t stomach her truths completely provoked…

On Monday, White House National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn resigned over reports that he may have concealed some details about conversations he had with Russian officials, and may have misled Vice President Mike Pence before Trump resumed office.

Reacting to the news of Flynn’s resignation, former senior advisor to Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State, tweeted:

Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession…https://t.co/rmyO7wyJKX xo Philippe — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 14, 2017

Notice the Dominos job link? Should suffice until there’s a new political opening…

But Hillary threw the sharpest jab in her retweet of Reines’ tweet:

Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news… https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017

What goes around does come back around. During Clinton’s presidential campaign, Michael Flynn’s son circulated a fake news story accusing her of running a child sex ring using a pizza shop as cover. The senior Flynn also accused Clinton of thinking “she was above the law” following her email scandal.

Touche, Hillary!

