Ogun school kidnap: Abductors demand N1.2bn ransom

Kidnappers of some school children from Nigeria Turkish International College (NITC) in Ogun have demanded a ransom of N1.2bn, Daily Trust reports.

According to reports, the abductors contacted a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand.

A source who confirmed the demand for ransome said, “They have been using the victims’ phone numbers to call their families. Each time the families try to negotiate, they would end the call.”

The gunmen invaded the school on Saturday kidnapping two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students, one Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, three Nigerian workers and two Turkish staff.

The Ogun government and the Nigeria Police Force have assured parents and family members of the safe return of the students and staff.

