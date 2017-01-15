The News Blog

Ogun school kidnap: Abductors demand N1.2bn ransom

Kidnappers of some school children from Nigeria Turkish International College (NITC) in Ogun have demanded a ransom of N1.2bn, Daily Trust reports.

According to reports, the abductors contacted a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand.

A source who confirmed the demand for ransome said, “They have been using the victims’ phone numbers to call their families. Each time the families try to negotiate, they would end the call.”

The gunmen invaded the school on Saturday kidnapping two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students, one Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, three Nigerian workers and two Turkish staff.

The Ogun government and the Nigeria Police Force have assured parents and family members of the safe return of the students and staff.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Gunmen invade Turkish school, kidnap 8 in Ogun

DSS rescues 4 oil workers in Port Harcourt

Analysis: How sustainable is FG’s payment to the poorest, vulnerable Nigerians?

Police arrest 5 suspects over ex-minister’s abduction

Niger police arrest 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers

Gunmen kidnap Kogi monarch, demand N20m ransom

DSS arrests Boko Haram members, kidnappers

Gunmen kidnap corps member, others, demand N15m ransom

Stephanie Busari profiles the Chibok girls: The girls who refused to be forgotten (Y!/YNaija Person of the Year 2016 Nominee)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.