Oil theft has reduced in Niger Delta – Buratai

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has said illegal bunkering and oil theft have reduced in the Niger Delta.

Buratai said this while fielding questions from journalists in Uyo on Tuesday.

He said, “Strictly speaking, there is no rise (in illegal bunkering and oil theft) because of the efforts of all the stakeholders, the military and other security agencies, working hard to make sure that the sabotage is checked.

“That is why you see so many arrests, so many moves to stop the illegal bunkering. It is a new drive, new effort put by all the security agencies.

“You know that we have a new 6 Division (of the Nigerian Army) that has been established.

“By that establishment, we have more areas which hitherto have not been touched.

“We have an experienced General Officer Commanding–GOC of the division, who has gone virtually to those areas that hitherto have been isolated.”

He also called on officers of the 2 brigade and 6 Battalion at Wellington Barracks, Ibagwa to be diligent in their duties.

