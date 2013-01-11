Oil well: Was crude oil found in Kuje, Abuja? – See Photos

The "Oil well"

The 'Oil well'

by Isi Esene

There was frenzy in Kuje Market, Abuja yesterday as residents of the area pointed to an ‘oil well’ where an unidentified combustible substance was being scooped.

An eyewitness said, “Someone scooped water from the well and it turned out to be inflammable… something like kerosene and people started scooping and putting into containers.”

Another source claimed soldiers and civil defense officials were at the scene the day before.

Has crude oil finally being discovered in the Northern part of Nigeria? It’s up to you to decide.

