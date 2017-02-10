Ojukokoro: Crime Thriller Excites Somkele Idalama, Zainab Balogun, Tope Tedela (WATCH)

Ahead of its March 17 cinema run, Somkele Idalama, Zainab Balogun and Tope Tedela have been speaking about their roles on the highly riveting crime thriller, Ojukokoro.

Ojukokoro (Greed) was created by Singularity Media in collaboration with House Gabriel Studios and BCI Studios. The movie which was written and directed by Dare Olaitan and produced by OlufemiOgunsanwo features talented cast such as Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun and Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka).

Others are Charles Etubiebi, Seun Ajayi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Sammi Eddi, Lord Frank and Shawn Faqua.

Ojukokoro is scheduled to be premiered at a colourful red carpet ceremony scheduled to hold on March 9th at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas (GDC), Lekki.

The movie is woven around a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

Speaking about her character as Sade, Somkele Idalama recalls her closest personal connection to her role. “I have never been held to ransom and kidnapped so to speak but I have been in a situation where my loved one was so I could relate. Being dragged on the floor was not fun at all (laughs) but we got through it,” she reveals.

She adds, “It was fun working with an ensemble of amazingly talented actors. Ojukokoro has all the elements of a film that will hold your attention for the right reasons so definitely go and see it.”

For Zainab Balogun who played Bose, Ojukokoro has something extra. She explains, “The story is like no other. The movie provides you with great humour, thrill and suspense all in one. Trust me when I say that Ojukokoro will have you sitting tight and locked in your seats. Ojukokoro pushes the bar for Nollywood. The movie is great visually and content wise.”

It was a roller-coaster of emotion for Tope Tedela who played Sunday. According to the actor, “I had just finished work on another film that had drained me emotionally and taken me to dark places. Brushing all that off and getting into Sunday’s head-space was the real challenge. It was like moving from zero to 100.”

“Ojukokoro explores the action/crime genre in a way that I have not seen before and I know that it will be a great cinematic experience for people when they get to see it,” he concluded.

