Watch Hafiz Oyetoro, Somkele Idhalama, Linda Ejiofor, others star in Ojukokoro

Award-winning actors including, Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idhalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun and Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) star in a new gripping comedy crime-thriller entitled Ojukokoro (Greed).

Written and directed by Dare Olaitan and produced by Olufemi Ogunsawo, the suspense filled movie starring a star-studded is set to raise the game and bring fresh excitement to movie lovers across Nigeria.

Ojukokoro (Greed) is another Nollywood cinema film that has come to life with multiple Nigerian Production companies involved, it was created by Singularity Media in collaboration with House Gabriel Studios and BCI Studios.

It also features talented cast such as Charles Etubiebi, SeunAjayi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Sammi Eddi, Lord Frank and Shawn Faqua.

After its successful screening at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November, the movie has been tipped by viewers to become a box office hit in cinemas this year.

Ojukokoro which is a Yoruba word is translated as greed in English language. The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

According to the talented young producer, the movie will be premiered at different locations very soon before it proceeds on a long cinema run across over 30 theatres in Nigeria.

The writer and Director, Olaitan trained in Film Directing/Screen Writing Degree at the Colorado Film School and aspires to make a big impression with this first effort.

Speaking about the movie, the Director said, “Ojukokoro was inspired by the state of events in Nigeria during 2014 elections with the general state of greed in the nation due to the upcoming elections. It is an ensemble cast movie that deals primarily with a heist which is an avenue that is rarely explored in Nollywood Cinema.

“From the conception to execution, the movie that took me three years to produce. I wrote the script when I was fresh from film school with little knowledge of how the Nigerian Film industry operates. It’s nice to finally have an end product after many years of dreaming and scheming,” he added.

Teaser video:

