Olamide named Glo ambassador, 2 months after leaving Etisalat

Indigenous rapper, Olamide has become a brand ambassador of Globacom Telecommunications.

This comes two months after his contract with Etisalat ended in November 2016.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release by Globacom, Olamide will join Timaya, in the “exclusive club of Globacom brand ambassadors.”

The press release said “Olamide was signed on as an ambassador because of his creativity and diligence, which have earned him an enviable status in the music industry.”

Juliet Ibrahim and Joselyn Dumas, Ghanaian actresses, have also been named as new Globacom ambassadors.

They join Patience Ozokwor, Omawumi, Yvonne Nelson, Basketmouth, Bovi Ugboma, Reekado Banls, MI, among others, as Globacom ambassadors.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Olamide YNaija

Entertainment Roundup: Olamide’s album makes it to top spot on Billboard chart, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez caught kissing outside LA restaurant | More stories

Olamide’s 6th album ‘The Glory’ features on Billboard music chart

Mayowa Ahmed YNaija

#YNaija2016Review: #SaveMayowaAhmed, Olajumoke Orisaguna, #TheOtheRoom … See the top 10 stories on YNaija in 2016

10 things to expect at AliBaba’s January 1st concert

Olamide shines bright as #OLIC3 shuts down Lagos again [PHOTOS]

Entertainment Roundup: Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirm dating rumours, Davido gets a 2017 Range Rover for Christmas | More stories

2016 Headies:The ouuhs, aaahs And naahs

#OLIC3: Yes, Olamide is a local champion, but he is OUR local champion

Who is Mevlut Mert Altintas – the policeman who shot Russia’s ambassador to Turkey?

Loading...