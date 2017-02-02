Olamide named Glo ambassador, 2 months after leaving Etisalat

Indigenous rapper, Olamide has become a brand ambassador of Globacom Telecommunications.

This comes two months after his contract with Etisalat ended in November 2016.

According to a press release by Globacom, Olamide will join Timaya, in the “exclusive club of Globacom brand ambassadors.”

The press release said “Olamide was signed on as an ambassador because of his creativity and diligence, which have earned him an enviable status in the music industry.”

Juliet Ibrahim and Joselyn Dumas, Ghanaian actresses, have also been named as new Globacom ambassadors.

They join Patience Ozokwor, Omawumi, Yvonne Nelson, Basketmouth, Bovi Ugboma, Reekado Banls, MI, among others, as Globacom ambassadors.

