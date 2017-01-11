Olamide’s 6th album ‘The Glory’ features on Billboard music chart

Indigenous rapper, Olamide’s sixth album, ‘The Glory’ has featured on the Billboard Music chart.

The album which was released on December 26, 2016 is presently number 14 on the list.

The album debuted at sixth position and has now spent two weeks on the chart.

The rapper wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been so busy… almost miss[ed] The Glory on the billboard top 10 world album chart @billboard thank you for the recognition.”

Olamide’s debut album, Rapsodi, was released in 2011 followed by YBNL (2012), Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), Street OT (2014), and Eyan Mayweather (2015).

