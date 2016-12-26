OLIC3: We bring you the latecomers to Olamide’s concert tonight

If Nigerians got paid to arrive at events on time, they’d still be late… just because punctuality is that one characteristic most of us do not (and may never) possess.

For factors including “traffic was mad”, “my make-up artist didn’t arrive on time”, “I tried on 8 dresses before I settled for this”, “na my guy I dey chill for”, “I left my invite at home and had to turn back to get it”, “I took the wrong turn”, “it took my wife ages to finally get dressed” and every other possible excuse in the book, we totally understand the life of a latecomer.

Here, we bring you a list of all the latecomers at tonight’s Olamide Live In Concert III, a show that was slated to start at 7pm.

Tolu Oniru-Demuren

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry

Toke Makinwa

Funke Akindele-Bello

Moet Abebe



