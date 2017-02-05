Omojuwa queries FG’s N28.3m budget for newspapers

Social commentator Japheth Omojuwa has queried the Federal government’s budget of N28.3m for the purchase of newspapers in the 2017 budget.

In a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, Omojuwa said the budget was “an example of the waste that is the hallmark of every Nigerian budget”.

Sharing an infographic from BudgIt entitled, “Frivolous Items”, he wondered if newspaper companies stopped delivering complimentary copies.

The newspaper budget increased by N18.1m from the previous budget in 2016 of N10.2m.

He wrote, “Those of you who think Buhari can never be wrong, look away now! Those of you who never saw anything wrong with things like this before Buhari’s government, you too can look away. Those of you who care for the truth and the development of Nigeria irrespective of who is president, come, let us reason this together ||||||||||| N28.3m for Newspapers in the 2017 budget. That amounts to N77,534 worth of newspapers per day. At N200/newspaper, that’s 387 newspapers per day. Now, in the grand scheme of things, N28m means nothing but this is only an example of the waste that is the hallmark of every Nigerian budget, every year, irrespective of who is president. We have become more obsessed with defending politicians than defending our country but even the politicians you defend will not defend a disgraceful reality. Do these newspapers come with DVDs of the day’s news? Have newspaper companies stopped delivering complimentary copies? If they have, why should the people responsible for most of the bad news in the papers be buying 387 copies of what they already know? Aren’t people ever tired of doing the same thing and then coming around to claim “things are changing!” Changing for who exactly? This one is a shame. A big shame. And it is only one example. #Nigeria #Budget2017#iStandWithNigeria”

