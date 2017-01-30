Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers

The Police during the weekend grilled some members of the Ondo State Assembly, including the paymaster and the clerk over the suspension of embattled Speaker Jumoke Akindele and other principal officers for alleged N15 million fraud.

Sources revealed that the head of a faction, Hon. Ayodele Arowele was quizzed alongside two others over the whereabout of the mace which had disappeared last week.

Others quizzed include the clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu and the pay master Sina  Makanjuola.

Recall that the paymaster had been allegedly caught with N15m which he claimed the speaker directed him to take to her house.

A member of the Assembly who was one of those involved in the sack of the Speaker said the police mandated them to return the maze.

The 10 lawmakers have however insisted that the Speaker has been sacked and the decision cannot be reversed.

Spokesperson of the Assembly, Femi Joseph explained that the police was just making effort to prevent the matter from degenerating to a full-blown crisis.

