Ondo Assembly impeach Speaker, deputy

Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Princess Jumoke Akindele, was impeached by lawmakers on Friday.

Akindele is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division in the Northern District was also impeached.

A lawmaker representing Ilaje 1 State Constituency, Hon. Coker Malachi, has been elected the new Speaker of the House.

They were reportedly removed outside the Assembly premises and at odd time.

Akindele and Olotu were first impeached in March but the intervention of Governor Olusegun Mimiko helped in reversing the impeachment.

