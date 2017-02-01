One killed as Boko Haram attack police patrol in Borno

One policeman has been killed and another injured after Boko Haram insurgents ambush a police patrol around Kubuwa village in Damboa local government of Borno state.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer Borno state command, the men were ambushed in a police patrol vehicle from the Biu Area Command on investigation duty to Maiduguri, at about 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

The statement said the injured policeman is responding to treatment at the Damboa General hospital.

Recall that a military escort was attacked in Damboa on Saturday leading to the death of soldiers and civilians.

The insurgents had also drove two lorries full of food items away after the attack.

