Only thieves want Buhari dead – Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babefemi Ojudu, on Saturday said those wi.ho have looted the nation’s funds are the only ones wishing that death for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ojudu said this when he hosted leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress from the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State at his residence in Ado Ekiti.

Ojudu said, “Our President is honest, patriotic, committed and passionate that this country must be great. Nobody can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing in government.

“He is on a holiday and he can use the opportunity to check the state of his health. At my own age, I do visit my doctors to check myself, my blood pressure, my sugar level and all the rest.

“I want to assure concerned Nigerians who really love the President that he will soon be back. It is only those who have stolen our money and kept it away that are wishing him dead.

“The President will soon be back and by God’s grace, he will not die as some mischievous people wish.”

