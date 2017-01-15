The News Blog

OPC commends DSS for arrest of Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos

The Oodua People’s Congress(OPC) has commended the efforts of the Department of State Services for its vigilance, which led to the arrest of suspected Boko Haram members in Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the National Coordinator of the OPC, Gani Adams.

 

Adams said his group was on the lookout to combat any untoward development or atrocity by Boko Haram members.

“This is also to warn those who are out to cause division within the rank of the Yoruba speaking people of the South West and North Central states that their antics would be resisted.

“We as a group are out to ensure the unity of the Yoruba race as this is the only way to maintain the cohesiveness that exists at present.

“As such, dissidents who feel they can use the opportunity of the dialogue platform being created among the Yoruba race, especially for and by our revered monarchs, to cause disunity will not only have their moves truncated but disgraced and exposed for who they are.”

It will be recalled that the DSS arrested four fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos on Tuesday.

