“We are opening a new chapter of American greatness” | Trump says in first speech to Congress

US President Donald Trump in his first speech to Congress has said the US is witnessing a “renewal of the American spirit”.

In the address on Tuesday, Trump spoke about opening a “new chapter of American greatness”.

He reiterated his resolve to build a “great, great wall” on the Mexican border and said that “by finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed.”

He also said he would take new steps to keep out those who he said would do harm to the US – after judges earlier this month struck down his ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump condemned recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries and a shooting in Kansas that left an Indian man dead.

Trump said the US “strongly supports Nato”, but members of the alliance “must meet their financial obligations”

“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” he told the lawmakers

“We strongly support NATO,” he said. “But our partners must meet their financial obligations.

“We expect our partners, whether in NATO, in the Middle East or the Pacific to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost.”

“And now, based on our very strong and frank discussions, they are beginning to do just that.”

“In fact, I can tell you the money is pouring in.”

He also outlined a blueprint for an Obamacare replacement that included ensuring access to coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

On taxes, he promised “massive tax relief for the middle class,” but failed to give specifics.

He asked Congress to pass a $1tn (£800bn) infrastructure package.

The President paid tribute to Navy Seal Ryan Owens who died in a controversial US raid on a suspected al-Qaeda base in Yemen.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity,” Trump said.

Throughout the address, Democratic lawmakers mostly sat in silence or openly laughed at parts of the speech.