Opinion: Boycott South African goods and services

by Simon Utsu

The average Nigerian isn’t violent which is a good thing because we would have retaliated by damaging the assets of south African companies domiciled in Nigeria. Companies like ShopRite, Chicken republic, MTN, Nandos etc.

So instead of going berserk and damaging their MTN base stations or chicken republic outlets etc, simply boycott their goods and services.

Instead of walking into a Nandos or chicken republic for a meal, why not turn your back on their overpriced garbage food and head to any of the numerous local owned fast food outlets? Instead of going to see a movie at a ShopRite cinema, why not head to Silverbird?

Do you know MTN’s revenue for 2015 was 15 billion USD, which say 80%(12 billion) of that coming from Nigeria? Why not dump MTN and port to Glo or Etisalat? Their services aren’t even worth the money. As for DSTV reduce your monthly subscription as much as you can afford to.

We’ve helped the ungrateful south Africans way too much over the years for us to keep getting this in return. Most Nigerians don’t even know that Corporate south African corporate Africa is milking us dry. It might shock you to know that as much as 50 billion US dollars is repatriated annually from Nigeria by south African businesses. How much do we ‘milk’ out of their country that they keep blaming us for taking their jobs and their opportunities? Is it even up to 1 billion US Dollars? Because I’m aware we no longer sell crude oil to them.

Nigerians should boycott the businesses of these lazy south Africans for just two years and see if their economy won’t slip into a recession.

