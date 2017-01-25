Opinion: Buhari’s dining table of corruption

by Nnaemeka Oruh

Nigeria’s current president, Muhammadu Buhari, rode to power on a flaming horse of anti-corruption, wielding a blazing without-fear-or-favour sword. It was for that singular reason most Nigerians voted for him. The Nigerian people, tired of several years of misrule and corruption wanted a change. Buhari was sold to them as that change, the messiah, who will bring about all the changes, and most importantly, defeat corruption, with his blazing sword. As events since his inauguration have shown, that image of Buhari was photoshopped!

Here was an octogenarian, who, naturally unintelligent, had not the slightest clue of what leading a nation in the 21st century, and as a civilian leader was all about. Yet his army of followers had coached him on how to brainwash the people with truth-like lies while promising them paradise. As a slobbering and clueless dullard, who was only power hungry, he had grasped the offer with both hands and proceeded to recite (when he could remember) the words that he had been coached to recite. In the end, he said enough to deceive Nigerians and they gave him their mandate. But it is key to note that they gave him their mandate so that in addition to performing the miracles he promised, he would most importantly fight corruption without fear or favour, as he promised.

However, Nigerians had not reckoned with two things;

One, to rise to power, the man popularly known as Sai Baba needed money. So to get that, he leaned heavily on the poster-child of corruption, and then governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who looted his state dry, to fund Sai Baba’s election campaigns. By doing that, Amaechi forever bought Buhari’s loyalty such that even when there are concrete proofs of Amaechi’s corrupt actions, Sai Baba closed his ears to them, and unintelligently stated that those against Amaechi were against him because he(Amaechi) helped bring down former President Goodluck Jonathan. But what every discerning person immediately understood was that there was no way Sai Baba was going to fight the corruption that made him President! So, naturally, the first seat, around Sai Baba’s table was taken by the poster-child of corruption, who has since then remained untouchable. Out of the window goes the “favour” part of the without-fear-or-favour sword.

Secondly, and as stated earlier, Sai Baba, is naturally a dumb person, without the slightest idea as to how to run a nation in the 21st century. But in a rare spark of intelligence, he realised that one who does not know may engage those who (he thinks) know, so that they may guide his steps. In come Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff), and David Babachir Lawal (Secretary to the Government of the Federation) to the rescue. These men have become the backbone of Baba’s government, and are consequently indispensable as they know all of his weaknesses. Thus, when both Kyari and Babachir were clearly indicted of corruption, the so-called anti-corruption messiah, handcuffed by his ineffectuality and lack of knowledge, could not stand against them, and demand that they are punished. There is no way that one expects him to tear off the clothes that cover his dumbness, and leave himself naked for the world to see!

There is a third angle, one that I wish is false, for the sake of our sanity. It is the one being thrown around by a group of people, which is that Babachir Lawal and Abba Kyari are a front through which Baba himself was dipping his hands into the biscuit tin!

Be that as it may, the recent ill-advised effort by President Buhari to lie, in order to protect his SGF, Babachir Lawal, may be the final straw. That action clearly makes it obvious to all Nigerians that Muhammadu Buhari, despite his pretences is not anti-corruption. In fact, it shows that when it suits him, and personally benefits him, he is not averse to providing unlimited support for corruption to flourish.

It stands to reason then that all of the so called anti-corruption bullshit spewed by his administration were aimed at clamping down on the opposition while deceiving Nigerians. If that is the case then, I dare say that he has finally taken enough for the owners of the house to notice, and this time around, Nigerians have noticed!

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Oruh is on Twitter as @Oruhnc

