Opinion: The grass cutter and the 2019 elections

by Adesina Tosin Nathaniel

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Engr. Babachir Lawal has set in motion the campaigns for the 2019 general elections and has declared the Presidential results already, effectively assuming the position of the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission. If you are confused, hear him “I assure you that by the grace of God, in the next one year, Nigeria will have a booming economy. The foundation being laid by the government is solid. And nobody, even after the president has finished his eight years, can ever take us back to the pre-2015 days.” The new “INEC Chief” made this remarkable statement while addressing some pro-Buhari protesters at the Unity Fountain on the 14th of February 2017 under the aegis of the Citizens Group for Good Governance. What an ironic name! I hope they are enjoying the manifestation of good governance being served by the Buhari regime, most especially the 5000 naira bag of rice and 65 naira litre petrol. Hallelujah, somebody!

Our SGF is so concerned about 2019 that he leaves his seat and numerous files awaiting his attention on his table at the Federal Secretariat to address those that might have been paid by him. This is a government that suppressed the 2face coordinated protest but has time for the Pro-Buhari protesters. The Bring Back Our Girls group which has embarked on a prolonged sit-out at the Unity Fountain has not had as much as a whiff of attention from Babachir. Rather, they’ve been harassed by the Army, the Police and the DSS.

But are we to blame Babachir? No. Babachir is not to blame but the man at the helm of affairs in Nigeria. The disposition of the Buhari government to impunity and corruption has emboldened the likes of Babachir Lawal to be so courageous as to kick start the campaigns for 2019 elections. Someone who should rather be at home, deposed from high office or facing prosecution for corruption. Lest we forget, this was the same person indicted by a Senate Committee on the mounting humanitarian crisis in the North East in its interim report. His company Rholavision Engineering Limited was awarded a contract worth the sum of Two Hundred and Twenty -Three Million Naira for the removal of the invasive plants species Komadagu from the Yobe water channels.

Apart from its over inflated price, Babachir Lawal was the Director of the company as at March 2016 when said contract was awarded, an action that contravenes the Public Procurement Act 2007 which bars Government officials, cronies, family members and close associates from benefiting from contracts awarded by the Government but as we all know this is a government of “Change” all these were violated by the SGF and he was asked to be removed from office by the Senate. Rather than accept the Senate’s recommendation, the President, who also doubles as the “Clearer in Chief”, cleared him of wrong doings and accused the Senate of not giving him a fair hearing – an accusation that has been countered by Senator Sheu Sanni.

The action of the SGF is not only distasteful but shameful at the same time. Nigerians are passing through hard times under the Buhari led Government, standard of living has not improved and prices of commodities have shot up over 100%. What we should be hearing from the government are measures that have been put in place to alleviate the hardship and suffering. The Recession that was predicted to end by December 2016 by the Honourable Minister of Budget Senator Udo Udoma is still gaining strength, we are still haunted by insecurity and the last thing that should be heard in our polity are the drum beats of electioneering.

The President is sick at the moment and on his third medical vacation in two years; it’s wicked for anyone to wish him beyond 2019 in office with his frail health. He deserves enough rest after 2019 as the statesman that he is, not the hassles of public office. But the likes of Babachir Lawal would want him to remain in power as long his interests are being protected.

It’s high time we called on the self-appointed “INEC chairman” to face governance and stop heating up the polity unnecessarily!

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Adesina Tosin Nathaniel is a Forward Looking Nigerian Youth. He blogs at www.donteewrites.blogspot.com and tweets @Donteewrites

