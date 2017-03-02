Opinion: Why should Mathematics and Science subjects be taught in local languages in primary schools?

by Awosanya ‘Yinka

How interesting will it be if mathematics and other subjects like basic science or computer studies are being taught in local languages? Just wondering, as we might just want to start preparing our kids for that in their primary classes should the words of the minister of science, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu come to pass.

I was listening to the radio over the week and I learned of a possible initiative by the federal ministry of education and that of science which would have primary schools teaching mathematics and sciences in local languages because China is doing the same, having advanced technology to show for it. This is based on the notion that English language is a foreign language, forgetting that English is actually our official language. We have over 500 ethnic groups with the largest groups being Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba.

This will not only further draw a tribal line among Nigerians but also lead to recording more failure in the subjects up till secondary education level.

The notion behind the policy is to reduce the rate of failure in those subjects. Good reason, one would say but there are a couple of other means to achieve this single purpose other than having some subjects taught in local languages. There are instances that could actually turn the policy into just another pile of paperwork that would end up on the shelf and not able to see the light of the day. Let’s check out some of the instances.

One, it would lead to total disruption of the nation’s education sector. If a kid will be taught mathematics in Yoruba or Ibo language in primary classes only to face the same subject in secondary classes in the English language, this will just end up further increasing the failure rate in the subject as the kids would need to adjust to the subject in a new language first. The time the kids were supposed to assimilate each and every topic, those time would have to be spent on drawing a correlation between what was taught in primary school and that of the new one being introduced in secondary classes since our education system from primary till tertiary education can be likened to a sequence.

Despite having Yoruba parents, Yoruba language as a subject was probably the number one on my hate list back in both primary and secondary level. I had the last credit, C6, in the two external examinations I wrote in secondary school. I wonder if I’d have been able to make a distinction in mathematics if I have been taught the subject in Yoruba in primary classes.

Two, transferring a kid from a particular region of the country to another would be typically impossible. Except if the policy would stipulate and ensure that every local government and local community development authorities of the federation have schools where mathematics and science subjects would be taught in the three major languages – Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba. This is because an Ibo man living in Oyo state would want his kid taught in Ibo language and not the prominent language in the region, Yoruba. So also will it be difficult for a Yoruba kid to move to Akwa Ibom state and continue his primary education seamlessly.

We just can’t keep formulating government policies for every available problem. One might have suggested a pilot test for the policy but conducting a pilot project for the policy under discussion is expensive on its own.

How long will it take to have these subjects translated into the three major languages? And there’s the part of teaching the teachers, not only the primary school teachers but the secondary school teachers on how they will help the kids adjust to the subjects being taught in the English language after learning the subjects in local languages in their formative years.

We can just have the subjects being taught in local languages till tertiary level. But, of course, this is not possible except if the three major tribes go their separate ways.

Besides the above, a man from Ibibio or Fulani tribe may object the policy on the account that it doesn’t recognise his language.

The policy we are looking at will not only be another white elephant designed to waste government resources but an avenue to further deteriorate the education system while also drawing a thick tribal line among the major tribes of the nation.

We should be looking at policies that would open up public schools for private intervention or other means of ensuring adequate funding for the sector.

The federal ministry of education have other pressing issues to look into – there are cases of pupils taking classes under trees, on the floor of dilapidated classrooms across Nigeria. Our public primary schools don’t have libraries. We can go on and on. There are not enough teachers and the engaged ones are being owed for months.

To start with, the minister can work on ensuring accountability of the ministry’s yearly budget. Does the budget actually take care of the items proposed in it? Teachers remuneration should be made a priority. And all states’ commissioner of education should follow suit.

We are not in need of another means to waste scarce resources, but policies that will further strengthen the education system to function effectively and efficiently.

