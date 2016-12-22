Opinion: Open letter to Goodluck Jonathan

by Kayode Badmus

Dear Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, I just read in the news about you revealing you are under pressure to return in 2019.

Please note that all these people advising you are your enemies.

Nigerians might have made a mistake electing Baba Buhari ahead of you, but your administration gave them every reason to vote against you. Although things are bad now but the unchecked corruption in high places, insecurity and many other unfortunate issues made a large population of Nigerians move against you.

You are now a hero in Nigeria and it will remain like that for now especially as this current regime keeps plunging in the mud.

All over the world, you are celebrated as a modern day hero of African democracy which is evident with the numerous laudatory gestures you have been accorded. Big ups to John Mahama who have also followed suit and we are watching Jammeh in Gambia on his journey to self-destruction.

However I implore you to do yourself and millions of your fans a favour, do not be deceived into contesting again.

We have moved on! After Bubu, we will pick up our pieces and finally move on…hopefully for the better but we shall move on in every ramification. You are now in the past and let’s leave it that way.

It’s high time you took mentorship more seriously. Unlike Obasanjo who fostered old and tired hands on us, you can actually help guide the new generation to embrace leadership positions.

It is high time we move on, do away with shadows of the past, do away with those who had opportunities but didn’t make the best use of it in the past, it is high time we build a new Nigeria and dear Dr Jonathan, the future will be unkind to you if you allow greed and two-faced monsters misguide you.

God bless you!

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Kayode Badmus is a journalist, blogger and social media expert.

