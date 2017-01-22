Opinion: How to sit, stand, and walk with God

by Gideon Odoma

A healthy Christian is:

at rest because of where he SITS,

at war because of where he STANDS, and

a witness because of how he WALKS.

Coextensively, he is already seated with Christ in heavenly places, while he walks worthy of God in this world, and stands against darkness in high places.

Sit. Stand. Walk.

Don’t build a movement or ministry or denomination around any one or two posture(s). If you do, you’d produce a mutant version of the true tabernacle that God longs to erect on the earth. The Body of Christ must be fed with sit, stand, and walk spirit measures in moderated doses — no component lacking or diminished. The believer must be instructed in and about his privileges as well as about his responsibilities in the spirit.

He learns, through discipleship, dealings and doctrine, how to appropriate the lavish grace dispensed through the apertures of the three postures he was born to sustain in the spirit. Every gospel handler must seek to grow plus groom believers who are both exposed to, and are products of encounters with sit-realities, and with stand-realities and with walk-realities.

Teach the believers who listen to you. Let them know they are at home because of where they sit and are at war because of where they stand. Instruct them they are witnesses because of how they walk.

There are instructions for life. There are instructions for practice. Don’t mix them up. Instruction for life answers: what must I do to inherit eternal life? Instructions for practice answers: how must I live, now that I am alive?

The syllabus for ‘how to be born again’ is different from the curriculum on ‘now that you are saved.’ When people are told the liberating news “Neither do I condemn you!” they also need to be charged with the divine imperative “go and sin no more!” Because the same power that liberates from sin energises unto holiness. The same God who wills our redemption insists on our sanctification.

Gideon Odoma is a minister of the gospel and founder of Fortress Ministry.

