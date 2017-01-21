Opinion: Tinubu- awesome orator, dumb chancellor

by Busari Azeezat

“Today, we vow to return LAUTECH to its best self, we can make it better because we have a great team committed to this goal. We shall write a new chapter by elevating this school to where its name is mentioned anytime technological education is discussed.”

Those were the words of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his investiture as the chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology on the 15th of April, 2014. The remarks which he titled “TWO FACES OF DESPAIR-STATE OF THE NIGERIAN NATION”.

The 16paged booklet, would rather seem to me as a collection of verbal attacks to Jonathan’s administration and mere audio renditions to canvass for votes, to make people see the supposed change the APC would bring.

Almost 3 years after, I am reading this booklet and I am heartbroken and disgusted at the height of lip service paid to everything in my country. I am pissed at my inability to see beyond 2014 and I am angry at my inability to sieve the truth from lies and mere words from actual promises.

My first journalist assignment was to cover the event. I was at peace listening to the Jagaban roll out promises to back the institution in twenties and thirties. My school was going to greater heights! Jagaban is our chancellor.

My School-LAUTECH has been on strike for over 8 months. Sequel to the strike action, monies were paid from the IGR, buildings were funded by the ETF. The largest hall in my institution can only accommodate 1200 students at a go. I remember a period when there was no electricity in school and it was said that the school was too broke to pay electricity bills. But, we have a Jagaban as our chancellor! One of the masterminds of CHANGE on our side.

He has only turned dumb over the years. I wonder where the powerful voice that spoke on our convocation grounds has gone to. I ask what change he has effected in LAUTECH over the years. I wonder why he has suddenly turned down the volume of his hearing faculty when it is supposed to be at its highest. And we even ‘dashed’ him a doctorate degree!

I round off with another paragraph from his acceptance article:

“Naysayers will scoff that this pledge is made of the fluff one talks when invested as chancellor. But, I have not come this far by speaking empty words. I have no intention of assuming that habit at this stage in my life.”

Jagaban sir, only naysayers will scoff that I have pointed out the fact that your words are not only empty but you have won us all by being an awesome orator and a very dumb chancellor.

Busari Azeezat is a pained 400L student of LAUTECH.A freelance writer, Former PRO of the Union of Campus Journalists, LAUTECH and the President-elect of the same organisation.

