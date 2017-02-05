Opinion: Tuface- Beyond women, champagne, and ferrari

by Stanley Ibeku

It is unusual for some celebrities to make headlines because of efforts to influence particular attitudes, social behaviour or political views. In their world, especially musicians and screen stars, it is mainly about shows, scandals and fame. At every opportunity, some of them pretentiously display their cars, baby mamas and cash. They ostentatiously flaunt their prosperity causing intense media debate and ‘war’. But their itineraries seem to be changing apparently responding to the seemingly biting world of their fans. In their supposedly comfort zones, they are stepping out in style not just by mere words but by championing a push for ‘change’.

Enter Innocent Ujah Idibia, one of Africa’s successful and most decorated Afro pop artist. The entrepreneur, singer and songwriter who recently changed his stage name from Tuface to 2baba, has been enmeshed in media controversies ever since he announced his intention in January to lead a protest against the government. True to his words, come Monday February 6th, against all odds including alleged threats from the Police, the Benue state-born crooner will lead thousands, if not millions of Nigerians in protest against the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the crippling economic state of the nation. Tubaba will shun his favourites- women, champagne and posh cars including Ferrari, Bugatti, Rolls Royce etc. in pursuit of his personal conviction to send a message- that Nigerians won’t keep quite in the face of hunger, penury and tears.

Though this is not his first time (he joined the ‘Vote Not Fight’ campaign during the 2015 vexed elections), trust beer-parlour commentators, Buhari apologists and APC errand boys, who have branded 2baba and other proponents of the protest as ‘mercenaries’ hired and bankrolled by the opposition party(ies) to score cheap political points and cause disaffection.

Some recalled that former Akwa Ibom governor Godswill Akpabio lavished Tubaba with gifts including an SUV during his wedding. Some have gone as far as reminding Tubaba of his ‘dirty’ history with women, even a university professor joined the fray by attacking 2baba, calling him all sorts including illiterate. We hear conflicting reports from the police: while news has it that the police say the protest won’t be allowed to hold, other reports say the police will not stop the protest. A group rooting for the APC-led Federal government has suddenly ‘resurrected’ the IStandWithBuhari match which will hold same day with the Tubaba’s led protest. Trust some commentators, they have tagged them political jobbers, errand boys and political wheelers and dealers.

But beyond all the rhetoric, it is trite to weigh the import of Tubaba’s anger. Is it not clear that there is frustration and hunger in the land? People are angry and are only looking for opportunities to vent such on the government.

Methinks that most Nigerians have been gearing up for such protest and only needed someone to lead the push, which luckily 2baba with the endorsement of Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose, sensational musician Davido and others are leading the push.

Most Nigerians are only enduring and dying silently. Life has become increasingly unbearable due to harsh economic challenges with no end in sight. Daily, Nigerians struggle to survive. We grumble daily yet keep calm. Clearly, we are economically constricted, yet we pretend that all is well. We suffer and still smile, no wonder we have been described as the ‘happiest people’ on earth. Tubaba is only responding to the onerous call towards using activism by celebrities to cause positive changes. Pop culture is being re-defined to include a veritable tool to cause social re-engineering.

We cannot continue to pretend while we are getting near to the melting point. Let those oppose to the protest see the main reasons for embarking on such. The government must see the protest as a clear signal of what may come in the future if the situation persists. Instead of engaging in needless vituperations, the President’s handlers should consider advising him to re-gig his team and appoint men and women who will lead the real change. The Police have no right in stopping anyone, they can only ensure that the protests are peaceful and not hijacked by criminal minds.

The protest is not about Tuface or any individual. The protest is about an end to political buffoonery; a push for sound economic interventions and a match towards bringing back our leaders to the promised ‘change’.

Stanley is a researcher and management consultant. Ibadan, Nigeria

