Opinion: A wedding in America and the reception in Nigeria

by Osuchukwu Mark Anthony.

For quite some time now, the media has been awash with the happenstances surrounding the most controversial election in the history of America. From the genesis, people had earlier taken sides with who they felt was best for them. Most Americans believed it was Hillary’s turn to sit in the oval room considering the fact that by virtue of her prior portfolios; she was only a whisper away from the white house.

As time ticked, those who were anti- Hillary were actually seen as anti-reality. She looked like the reality. Her poise was second to none, her experience could not be swept under the carpet, her husband who doubles a former POTUS had her back in every step she made. Not forgetting that the odds were stacked against her rivals.

We who didn’t believe Hillary at some point began to feel that we’d lost touch with reality and that we were lying to ourselves. CNN became puppets. Obama and Hillary were the puppeteers who told journalists what to do and how to do it. With each Lie CNN told at the time, I cringed, I had a deep-seated feeling that America could receive the shock of the century when a blonde-haired non-conformist would be announced the first citizen of their country.

In the heat of the election period, Hillary began to lose the elections. Shockingly, Trump who serenaded the conformed American populace with the musicality of his non-conformist TRUMPet began to gain fans and voters. Just like it happens in most movies; the supposed actor gets shot in the skull by the hated and cowardly boss. But then, your hate doesn’t count, the script writer was satisfied to put the script out.

On the flipside, in Nigeria, one of the many sects clamouring for secession believed unflinchingly that Trump is the messiah to rescue them from the claws of Nigeria. Now, I took it upon myself to go on Youtube to stream almost all Trumps videos during the election searching for where he promised Biafrans that he will be their Moses. I couldn’t see anything similar. I just couldn’t.

I don’t know who came up with such lie. The person should be spanked with many things. How will Trump leave all the problems he has and America has to jump to Nigeria to give Igbos a country of their own? It doesn’t add up.

Few days to Mr Trump’s inauguration, Biafrans decided to celebrate Trump’s victory and swearing in on the streets of Nigeria wielding Biafran flags of different sizes. I wonder where common sense went to. A sensitive government as that of Buhari! Yet, people go around with their insensitivity looking for who they’ll annoy.

Biafrans unashamedly celebrated the reception of a wedding held in America on the streets of Nigeria. The height of joblessness actually.

Reports have it that over 11 human beings were killed for celebrating Trump’s victory on the streets of Nigeria with a Biafran intone. Am I applauding the shooters? Never! Am I blaming the dead? Yes!

Who walks on fire and expects never to be burned?

If they stayed in their homes with their wives and kids celebrating it live on Tv, no police man or woman will come and shoot you for celebrating Trump.

But coming on the streets to celebrate Trump with placards that still read “free Nnamdi Kalu” is an obvious move to irk the government.

I hope others learn.

Nobody celebrated Buhari or any Former Nigerian Head of state in America. Not on the streets.

This is still inferiority complex playing out in a more grandiose way.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Osuchukwu, Mark Anthony is a young writer with a wit to adore. In order to be taken seriously, he calls himself a journalist. He could be reached via markanthonyfoundation @gmail.com

