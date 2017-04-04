Order my release from DSS custody, Suswam urges court

Former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam on Tuesday begged the Federal High Court in Abuja to order his release from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Suswam has been in custody of the DSS for the past 35 days.

Suswam, through his lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, prayed the court to enforce his fundamental rights to freedom of movement as guaranteed in Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He also urged the court to restrain the DSS from administering any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment on him.

He also called for the nullification of statements, documents or other materials extracted from him through illegal procedure.

Besides, the embattled former governor, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/279/2017, asked the court to order the respondents to pay exemplary damages in the sum of N10billion for his unlawful arrest and detention since February 25, without trial.