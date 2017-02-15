Ortom appoints new SSG, sacks 4 commissioners

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appointed Tony Ijoho as the new Secretary to the State Government.

According to the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Tahav Agerzua, the new SSG replaces Targema Takema.

Ortom also sacked four commissioners.

Those relieved of their duties are, Odeh Agih, Information; Mnyim Mwuese, Women Affairs; Nick Wende, Water Resources and Environment; as well as Sekav Iortyom, Arts, Culture and Tourism.

No reason was given for their sack.

Ortom also spoke on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he will return to the country in good health.

He said, “Those that are wishing Mr. President dead should go and confront God who brought him to be President of Nigeria.

“It was not his making. When that time came, God made it possible, just like some of us.

“It was God that made it possible for us to be here and nobody can remove us until the time that God’s programme for Nigeria is completed and God decides what to do next.”

