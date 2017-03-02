OscarFail: PwC permanently ban accountants responsible for mix-up

Accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers said it has permanently banned two of its accountants responsible for the Best Picture award mix-up at the Oscars 2017.

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, both from the firm had given Academy Awards presenter Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for the best picture award Sunday night.

Beauty had then announced “La La Land” winner of the category before realizing that the real winner was “Moonlight”.

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, told The Associated Press that both accountants have been permanently removed from all academy activities.

She said they will never work with the Oscars again.

PwC released a statement late Sunday and another Monday taking “full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols” during the Oscar show.