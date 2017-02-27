Oscars 2017: Viola Davis wins best supporting actress and delivers an amazing speech (WATCH)

by Azeez Adeniyi

Viola Davis has won her first Oscar for her role as supporting actress in ‘Fences’ at the 89th Academy Awards.

In her speech, Davis said she loves telling stories of people who dreamt big but never saw those dreams to fruition.

“You know, there’s one place with all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that’s the graveyard,” she said. “People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dream big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.”

She also paid tribute to co-star and director of “Fences”, Denzel Washington.

“Oh captain, my captain. Denzel Washington,” she said. “Thank you for putting two entities in the driving seat, August (Wilson) and God, and they served you well.”

The actress also thanked August Wilson who wrote the play from which the movie was adapted.

“Here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people,” Davis said.

She had earlier made history as the first African-American woman nominated for three Academy Awards.

She was previously nominated for her roles in “The Help” (2011) and “Doubt” (2008).

.@violadavis gives tearful acceptance speech thanking her family: “I’m so glad that you are the foundation of my life.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/70UvDzlhsM — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017