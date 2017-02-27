If the #Oscars mix-up had happened in Naija, this is how we’d have handled it

“We sincerely apologise to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

Please who has time for this?

You just imagine that this had happened in Nigeria. Moonlight people would not have allowed the gaffe last as long as it did because, in Nigeria, the “winners” would have known about the fact of their win before the dates for the award are announced.

In fact you don’t need to imagine. Remember that time that the Headies people did not expect to start a feud and awarded Reekado Banks with the Next Rated award in 2015 and gave us the most interesting start to the year 2016. Remember how Olamide dropped the mike and walked off the venue because his Adekunle Gold was “snubbed”.

Trust Nigerians, we’d have settled the scores there and then on the stage and the organisers won’t even feel any need to apologise. Right now, it’s the either the makers of Moonlight or La La Land that will be apologising.

Because in Nigeria, weknow exactly how to “leave trash for LAWMA”.