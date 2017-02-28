Oscars: Organisers’ obsession about me destroyed the show – Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Hollywood’s obsession about him led to the chaos at the Oscars award.

Trump’s comments came after Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly presented the best picture award at the climax of the ceremony to “La La Land,” when “Moonlight” was the real winner.

In an Oval Office interview with conservative website Breitbart News, Trump said Oscars organizers “were focused so hard on politics.”

“It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars,” he said.

“It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”