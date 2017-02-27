Oscars: PricewaterhouseCoopers apologises for Best Picture blunder

by Dolapo Adelana

The accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which counts and delivers the winning Oscars envelopes has apologised for the Best Picture mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards.

A statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) reads, “We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation,” the statement concluded.