Were the #Oscars2017 producers “Emma Stoned”? | These are all the memes you’ll see explained

The 89th Academy Awards held last night in the United States and as can be expected of an event as anticipated as the Oscars, the internet has been awash with memes and micro-posts on Twitter as well as other social media platforms. However, we understand that the timing sucks – the time difference that put the show in the middle of the night right before Monday Blues – and it may now be difficult for you to catch up with the bits and bobs that made last night’s show so much fun.

Below, we have curated the best of memes and posts you’ll find around the internet – from fashion to the wins and losses – and what they actually mean as regards the event.

Enjoy!

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/r2Dj4rZ1eR — BuzzFeed Philippines (@BuzzFeedPH) February 27, 2017

Yes, we all knew Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling paired up in a movie, La La Land, that somehow racked up 14 nominations was bound to make Oscars history and surely, Emma Stone got a Best Actress award for her performance in La La Land. But if you have seen the GIF above or this epic tweet from the famous Youtuber, FDavid Dobrik floating on your timeline:

The Oscars producers must of been Emma STONED. Am I right? — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) February 27, 2017

It’s not because of her best actress win. It’s because somehow between the Oscars producers and Leonardo DiCaprio. someone pulled a Steve Harvey and her name got called for the Best Picture Award. Yes, Emma won Best Actress and Best Picture for a historic second. The confusion got sorted and it “Moonlight” the real winner of the best movie category was announced.

Viola

Yass! Just Viola because she’s just joined the ranks of those special humans who in spite of their random forst names still get called just that and we all know just who we mean.

Here’s why: Viola won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the Denzel Washington-directed powerful movie, Fences and of course she delivered an amazing speech worthy of tweets like this:

When journalists ask me "what's it like to work with Viola Davis" for the 100th time I'm gonna bottle these tears and show em. "LOOK! See?!" — Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) February 27, 2017

The first line of which is already a New York Times quotable:

Viola Davis's Oscar acceptance speech was "beautiful and damning" https://t.co/Q6XMXTiYS6 pic.twitter.com/Wzvjn4m27R — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

But beyond the speech and the talks about diversity that will soon ensue, let this sink: Viola Davis is the first African American woman to have won an Emmy, Tony and an Oscar. Let’s repeat: An Emmy, a Tony and an Oscar! In this regard, we’ll have to agree with Trump, Meryl is overrated (we didn’t just agree with that horrible statement).

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston a.k.a the woman who ages in reverse pic.twitter.com/90N3R3XHJ9 — claire (@lovatoaniston) February 27, 2017

You may remember her from Friends or as the American sweetheart that had the last laugh after a bad break up but after last night’s Oscars, Jennifer Aniston has become the female equivalent of Pharrell Williams. She just won’t age!

And that’s all every was talking about at the Oscars as she gave a tribute to Bill Paxton, wearing a plunging neckline halter neck dress.

Jennifer Aniston tears up while paying tribute to Bill Paxton before the #Oscars' emotional "In Memoriam." https://t.co/8yWV6Kcnfp pic.twitter.com/V5mmOzeBr2 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 27, 2017

Quite simply, the world is in love with Jennifer Aniston today.