Oscars2017: Viola Davis becomes first black person in history to win Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards for acting

How to Get Away with Murder actress, Viola Davis has won her first Academy Award for her role in the movie ‘Fences’. She took the award for Best Supporting Actress, after being nominated at the Oscars twice before, in 2009 for Doubt, and in 2012 for The Help.

The well deserved win puts her in an elite category of actors who have won what is known as ‘The Triple Crown’ of acting, used to refer to actors who’ve taken trophies from the Emmy and Tony awards, in addition to the Oscars. She’s also the first black person to have won all 3 awards for acting. Whoopi Goldberg has won all 3 as well (in addition to the Grammys, securing her the even more coveted ‘EGOT’) but her Emmy Awards were for her hosting work on The View and the Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel special, while her Tony Award came for producing the broadway musical. Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Viola Davis has now entered a category of winners so exclusive, that even Meryl Streep isn’t a member.